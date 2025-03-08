Homeowner Refuses To Pay Gardener For His Work, So The He Fills The Owner’s Yard With Tennis Balls

It’s always important to get a contract signed before beginning work.

Using tennis balls as MC I go to tennis classes at the local club twice a week. One of the other alumni on the class is a 50 years-old gardener. Cool guy, has been working in the business since he was like 20, we live in a small-ish town so a lot of people know him and he has worked for a quite a few in town over the years. He’s generally well liked and friends with mostly everybody.

There’s one thing he does wrong about his business. He trusts people a lot. To the point that, sometimes, he agrees on a price for some work without drafting a contract, he goes, does the job and gets paid. The old school “handshakes and word are enough contract if you know the other guy” school of thought.

Right next to the tennis courts there’s a house with a big garden. One day, one of us overhit a ball and it ended in said garden. Nothing out of the ordinary, could happen. After the class, Gardener told us that the owner of said house owes him a lot of money because a couple of years ago he did a complete remodel and overhaul of the garden. When he finished, the house Owner asked him for a couple more days for payment. Those days turned into weeks, then turned into Owner not returning Gardener phone calls but, since no contract was signed, Gardener couldn’t go to the police about it. (Or, at least, he couldn’t legally do nothing about it).

So he had an argument with Owner once when he ran into him. Owner straight up said he wasn’t going to pay and then he said “what are you gonna do? go ahead, try to make my garden a mess just like it was! you can’t set foot on my property or I’ll call the cops on you!”. Gardener ended up assuming the money was lost and moved on with it.

A couple of classes after Gardener told us the story, Coach told us that they had to change the tennis balls since they were old and barely bouncy anymore. They do this like every couple months or so. There are around 3-4 carts with between 80-100 tennis balls per cart. Gardener asked Coach what was he going to do with the old ones, since there’s no recycling program for tennis balls in town or nearby. Coach said “I’ll probably gonna toss them in the trash”.

Gardener asked Coach if he had no problem giving the balls to him after class. Coach said no, he was intrigued. After the class was finished, Gardener gathered the carts and began tossing all the balls to the house’s garden. The rest of the class, Coach included, who also had heard the story that Gardener told, understood and began helping. We threw around 300 something balls to Owner’s garden.

Owner showed up a couple of minutes later to complain shouting “hey! you’re doing it on purpose, making a mess of my garden!”… until he saw Gardener. HE WENT MUTE, turned around and left. Local police came a couple minutes later. Officer knows Gardener and chats with him for a couple of minutes. Then Officer tells us that there’s being a complain about people tossing balls to the house.

Coach smiles and says “you know, they’re learning, overhits happen”. Officer smiles, says “you’re absolutely right, part of learning” turns around and leaves. It has now become a tradition. Every time the club has to change the tennis balls, Coach makes sure Gardener gets all the carts for a ceremonial game of tennis-basketball with Owner’s garden being the bucket.

