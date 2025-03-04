Human Resources Refuses To Reimburse Employee For Tips On Work Lunches, So The Employee Finds Another Way To Maximize The Daily Food Expense Budget

Not everyone in the world has the best intentions. But some do.

What would you do if you traveled a lot for work and the cost of your meals was covered by your employer? Would you eat the finest food yourself, or would you use part of that food budget in a more selfless way?

Read how one Redditor’s company cracks down on their giving, so he finds another way to give back.

“You cannot use your allotted meal budget to tip.” I travel a lot for work, and my company agreement is that I get a set amount for food every day.

I don’t have a knack for fancy foods, so I typically just get what I get and tip heavily to maximize the dollar amount. This was never a problem in the past until my company got acquired and the new company is aggressively cutting costs.

That’s when HR weighed in.

Someone from HR emailed me to tell me I was financially on the hook for tips. I couldn’t expense them anymore. So now, I just buy the food I eat from the grocery store, eat cheaply, and spend the rest on donuts and coffee for all of my co-workers everywhere I travel. There is a set budget for food everyday.

They even have a new plan for next time.

If you’re going to be a penny-pinching POS, I will find ways to spend that money within our agreement to give to others. Next time, I think I’ll feed the homeless. Need I remind my company that I’m doing them a favor by traveling because they don’t want to pay full-timers in these areas? Don’t be cheap.

So, what does Reddit think of this employee’s spending habits? Let’s read the comments to find out.

This workplace skimping on tips says a lot about the company’s belief system.

