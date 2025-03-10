Husband And Son Secretly Plan To Buy A Boat, But Wife Shuts It Down Before The Deal Is Final

Big purchases require big discussions, but not everyone follows that rule.

So, what would you do if your spouse made a major financial commitment without talking to you first, especially after a history of similar issues?

Would you let it go?

Or would you step in before the deal was final?

In the following story, one wife finds herself facing this exact decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what she did.

AITA for telling my friend not to sell my spouse his boat? I (42f) have been with my husband (44m) for 20+ years and have two kids. I casually mentioned to him over the weekend that our friend was getting a new boat and that he wanted to sell it to my husband for 5k. It was a casual conversation and did not go any further as far as finances or intentions go. As I was making dinner tonight, I overheard him and our son (19m) discuss the agreed-upon purchase and payment plan with our friend that they made. For context, two years ago, my husband purchased a 13k ATV without discussing it with me first. I thought we worked through that incident and that communication would improve. Also, my son currently lives with us (barely working) and does not pay any bills.

Caught, they had no choice but to explain the plan to her.

It was after I inquired as to what they were talking about that they revealed the plan to me. The plan was that my husband and son were going to both pitch in and pay our friend “x” amount each month for however long. Hearing this, I immediately got angry and basically told them no and vocalized how messed up it was that a purchase like this was not discussed with me due to the cost and commitment, especially after the last purchase argument. Also, the fact that my son has little ambition to work and pays no bills, yet he wants to buy a boat. I feel like my husband and son should have discussed this with me before committing. In a fit of frustration, I texted my friend and asked him not to sell the boat to them. AITA?

