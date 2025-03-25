If You Use Tester Makeup At Beauty Stores, This Woman Warns You Against Ever Doing That Again

Sometimes, life lessons have to be learned the hard way…

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she used some tester makeup while shopping at a store…and it wasn’t pretty!

Jessica’s text overlay reads, “Friendly reminder not [to] use the tester makeup at Sephora” and she said in the caption of her video that the stye in her eye hadn’t gone away after four weeks.

Jessica said to viewers, “What the hell is growing on my eye? This is actually crazy. This is your reminder not to use the tester makeup at Sephora.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

That was NOT a smart idea.

