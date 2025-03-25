March 25, 2025 at 4:49 am

If You Use Tester Makeup At Beauty Stores, This Woman Warns You Against Ever Doing That Again

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes, life lessons have to be learned the hard way…

A woman named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she used some tester makeup while shopping at a store…and it wasn’t pretty!

Jessica’s text overlay reads, “Friendly reminder not [to] use the tester makeup at Sephora” and she said in the caption of her video that the stye in her eye hadn’t gone away after four weeks.

Jessica said to viewers, “What the hell is growing on my eye? This is actually crazy. This is your reminder not to use the tester makeup at Sephora.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

And it’s lowkey still there 4 weeks later 😅 #stye

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user was not impressed.

And this individual couldn’t believe that she did this.

That was NOT a smart idea.

