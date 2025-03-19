March 18, 2025 at 9:48 pm

Man Attended A Birthday Party For His Friend’s Child, But His Friend’s Wife Was Upset That He Didn’t Bring A Gift For The Birthday Kid’s Sibling

by Jayne Elliott

kid's birthday party

Reddit/Shutterstock

Etiquette requires that when you attend a birthday party, especially if it’s a child’s birthday party, you bring a birthday present.

In today’s story, one mom seems to think that bringing a gift for the birthday kid isn’t enough, and one of the birthday party guests disagrees with her logic.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to buy a gift for a kid because it’s their siblings birthday?

Last week I was invited to my friend’s house to celebrate his kids birthday.

When I asked what I should bring for the brat, my friend informed me that they like to give both kids gifts so no one is left out of the celebration.

I said okay, and when I arrived I gave their birthday kid a gift, and my friend a 6pack.

His wife shared her concern.

His wife mentioned that the other kid is going to feel left out.

But I informed her that although she’s welcome to raise her kids how she likes, doesn’t mean anyone has to subscribe to the same parenting style.

AITA

It does seem a little extra to expect party goers to bring a gift for siblings of the birthday child.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader calls the parents entitled.

The kids are going to become entitled too.

I was bothered by the use of the word “brat” too.

He really doesn’t seem to like kids.

Eventually, the kids will have to learn that this isn’t the way the world works.

They’re raising their kids to be spoiled.

And that’s not going to turn out well for anyone.

