Man Worked At A Company With A Uniform Similar To A Restaurant Employee, So A Customer Mistook Him For Waitstaff And Made A Complaint

Some people judge too quickly, and even when they find out they’re wrong, sometimes they double down instead of backing off.

This man used to work at CompUSA.

He had a uniform that looked just like Chili’s except for the logo.

One afternoon, he was eating lunch at Chili’s and a manager accused him of slacking off.

While the manager eventually apologized for the mistake, a customer took a completely different approach.

Written up for not seating someone at Chilis I worked for CompUSA in 1999. The uniform matched Chilis at the time (khakis and a red polo). Chilis was directly across from our store, so many of us ate there at lunch.

I was sitting at the bar area, running through my workday to that point. I wind up with the store manager walking up to my table. He asked, “What do you think you’re doing?” And a guy standing nearby with his arms crossed was looking annoyed.

I looked at him and said, “Waiting for my burger?” With a raised eyebrow pointing at my shirt. “I eat here three times a week. You know me, and that I don’t work for you.”

The Chili’s manager clicked in almost immediately and apologized. He then explained to the customer that not everyone wearing a red shirt worked for him. Unfortunately, the offended restaurant patron went across the street and complained to my management that I was abusive.

Despite the Chili’s manager backing my story, my management wrote me up. There’s a reason why CompUSA went out of business. Moronic management was definitely part of it.

Just because they wore a similar uniform doesn’t mean you can boss them around.

