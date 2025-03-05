Manager Berated Employees And Said They Were Being Too Hard On Customers. So One Employee Made It Easy For One Customer To Get Their Money Back.

Isn’t it annoying when you are being strict about a rule to a customer but your manager overrules you?

Like you’re the bad person and the manager and the customer are on the same side?

This woman who worked at a Service Desk had the same experience.

Their manager would scold the employees, saying they were being too hard on customers.

So, the next time there was a customer complaint… guess who made it really easy!

Not my money Years ago, I worked at Walmart. Some of that time, I was at the service desk. Everybody knows that’s where all the Karens go to raise cane.

Anyway, we had strict rules we had to follow. One of the rules was this: If a customer returned something that cost over $20 without a receipt, we have to give a Walmart gift card This served as their refund.

If the customer wasn’t happy with anything we said or did, they asked for a manager. 9 times out of 10, the manager would give them their money back. This always made the people working at the service desk look bad, like we just wanted to give them a hard time.

One too many customers complained, and we had a meeting. The manager berated us for being so hard on the customers. (Even though we were only following what we had been taught to do). He said, “Y’all act like it’s your money!” So I got mad.

Not long after the meeting, a person walked in without a receipt. I gave them over $20 cash back. An assistant manager just happened to be passing by. He asked if I had given them their money back even though they didn’t have a receipt. I said, “Yep! It’s not my money.”

If your boss won’t stand behind you, then just make the customers happy!

