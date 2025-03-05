Manipulative Woman Insisted That Her Friend Visit Her Every Weekend Even Though They Lived An Hour Away. But When Her Friend Told Her She Couldn’t Do That, The Woman Accused The Friend Of Not Liking Her Baby.

There should be nothing wrong with prioritizing yourself especially when you’re going through a rough patch!

AITA for not making an effort with my friend’s baby while her and I were in a fight? I (25F) am child-free so maybe there is some aspect of parenthood that I’m missing here. My friend Stacy (26F) had her first baby about 9 months ago, Hailey.’

Stacy and I had some tension brewing in our friendship since she was pregnant. In the past, my time and energy had been very much available to Stacy. At times I felt that she took advantage of my empathy and willingness to bend over backwards for her. She lived about an hour away, and was always in some form of drama or crisis.

I drove up to be with her nearly every single weekend, and the times when I told her I couldn’t for one reason or another, she would beg and usually guilt me with things like “I’m in such a dark place, I don’t know what I’ll do if I’m alone, I really need this”. She also did a lot of passive aggressive shutting down from conversation when she didn’t get what she wanted, leading me to always give in and put my own needs aside. This went on for years. I grew tired of this pattern and started therapy, where I learned to set healthy boundaries, speak up, and prioritize myself when it was important.

These changes led me to cut the weekends I spent with her in half. I was in the process of buying a house, starting a new job and masters program, on top of family issues. I knew that she saw the change in our friendship and wasn’t happy about it, but thought that with time she would understand and adjust. She never did, and insinuated that I changed because I didn’t support her pregnancy or because my partner was manipulating me into not spending time with her.

I explained to her many times that this wasn’t the case and that I am doing all I can to be there for her. Things came to a head when I had a health scare. I told her about it, and the next day she tried to call me. I was on the phone with someone else and couldn’t answer, but texted her immediately after to let her know and make sure that everything was okay.

She once again got upset because I didn’t answer right away, and I had had it. On the very rare occasion that I ask for support from her she had to make it about herself. I didn’t usually call her out but this time I did. I told her I didn’t understand why she had an attitude. She said “thanks for making me cry” and then didn’t respond to me for over a month. Then, when she finally did, she didn’t ask about my health.

She didn’t apologize or even bother explaining. She instead accused me of using her daughter as a pawn by not acknowledging her.

She said that Hailey didn’t deserve absolutely no effort just because her and I were in a fight, and that it was so messed up that I would add Hailey into the equation. I’m so confused. Hailey had nothing to do with the fight, and Stacy was the one who had ignored me for over a month. What was I supposed to do in this scenario? I can’t text a 9 month old or just show up at their house. I’m genuinely lost, can someone please explain this to me? AITA?

