Mom’s Kid is Convinced There Are Monsters In His Room And She’s Not Sure What To Say To Him Anymore

I think a lot of kids went through a phase where they truly believed that some kind of monster or creature was living under their beds or in their closets.

And if you grew up in the 1980s like I did, seeing Poltergeist at a young age certainly didn’t help things…that clown ruined a lot of childhoods!

So, what are parents supposed to do when their kiddos are freaking out about imaginary monsters?

A mom named Candace took to TikTok to share her story because she’s out of ideas about how to reassure her kiddo that everything is gonna be okay.

Candace said she was putting her son to be when he asked her to make the monster in his room go away.

She told her son that there was no monster and everything was fine, but her son wouldn’t stop insisting as he pointed to the corner of his room.

Candace decided to play along and she told the monster he had to go. The boy then wanted his dad to get rid of the monster, and Candace’s husband came into the bedroom and played along, as well.

She thought everything was fine, but she said that her son seemed nervous after that and kept closing closet and bedroom doors.

Candace said that a few nights later, her son ran upstairs to her bedroom. The boy was terrified and he said, “Mommy, the monster won’t stop looking at me.”

Candace tried to calm her son down, but he kept insisting that there was a monster in the house.

The boy said the monster kept looking at him, and now Candace was worried.

She said, “I’ve heard things with my own ears. I’ve seen things with my own eyes. Anyone who knows me knows my mom’s house has some freaky **** going on. Paranormal, extraterrestrial ****.”

Candace added, “I don’t know what type of energy this thing is, but I know certain spirits feed off fear. I really don’t know what to do.”

She needs to convince this kiddo that he’s safe!

