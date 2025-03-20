New Amazon Trucks Look Small, But Looking Closer They’re A Lot More Strange Than Just That

In a city like New York, space is at a high premium.

Giant Amazon trucks can’t exactly just breeze through the city, parking every block and disrupting all traffic around them.

So, what do you do?

You think smaller, as evidenced by this video from TikTok user @xeverydaypeople in NYC:

“Check out the new Amazon Little Truck, bro,” he says, approaching something that almost looks like a model of a cargo van.

“How’s that, pedal with the battery?” he asks the driver.

“Yeah,” the driver responds, pedaling up the vehicle in the open cab.

It turns out, this is less of a truck and more of an electric bike with a covered bed in the back.

“So you don’t need a license?” asks the TikToker.

“Nope,” says the operator.

He’s probably referring to a driver’s license, but also to license plates, which are noticeably absent from the whole contraption.

Is this the future, or the past?

Eco-friendly, or more exploitation?

Safe, or dangerous?

A bike, or a bust?

Looks like some people are getting some very special deliveries.

