Realtor Stole This Resident’s Assigned Parking Spot And Refused To Move, But Their Loud Rap Music Ruined His Showing

Parking in someone else’s spot is one thing, but being rude about it? That’s a whole other thing.

So, what would you do if you came home to find a stranger parked in your assigned spot, even though plenty of visitor spaces were available?

Would you park somewhere else and move on with your day?

Or would you make sure they thought twice about doing it again?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact scenario and decides to get even with a rude realtor.

Here’s what happened.

Realtor parked in my spot, so I made sure your buyer was dissuaded. For context, I lived in a condo where we all had assigned parking spots, and there were several visitor spots sprinkled throughout. Well, one day I came home in the middle of a weekday, so most parking spaces were empty. So, I was very confused as to why a large (unfamiliar) SUV was in my spot.

He politely went to the guy’s window.

Now we get the occasional visitor that mistakenly (or purposefully) parks in whatever spot they want. With this in mind, I parked right behind him and approached the window to ask him how long he was planning to be there. He said 45 minutes. I asked him if he could move to a visitor spot (there were some directly across from mine). He said NO in the rudest and shrillest voice I had ever heard come out of a man.

The guy went off.

Then he started going off about how he’s a realtor, and he’s showing this house (the door to which is directly in front of my spot), the property management said to park here in this spot (I highly doubt that), and so on and so on. I decided that I didn’t have any time or energy for Karens that day, and in the middle of his ranting, I just said, “Ok then,” and walked away to go park in a visitor spot. Rude people irritate me, especially if they’re defending their ****** behavior. So I promptly took my revenge.

Frustrated, he played a little music.

My window faces the parking lot, so I set up my speaker on the window sill and started blasting hard-core rap music for about half an hour in the hopes that the buyer decided our quiet little community wasn’t quite enough for them. I figured the vast majority of my neighbors were at work anyway, so 30 minutes of loud music wasn’t going to annoy anyone too much. I hope I wasted a bunch of his time. Maybe don’t be rude to complete strangers.

First off, he should learn to read.

But more importantly, he should learn respect and how to speak to others, especially in his business.

