Roommate’s Boyfriend Keeps Using Her Shower Without Permission, So She Tells Him To Stop And Sparks A Household Feud

It seems like you can set all the boundaries you want in your home, but there will always be someone who doesn’t respect them.

So, what would you do if your roommate’s boyfriend started using your bathroom without asking? Would you just let it go? Or would you put your foot down when he started using your personal items?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and reaches her breaking point. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for Refusing to Let My Roommate’s Boyfriend Use My Shower? So, I (24F) share an apartment with my roommate, Sarah (25F). We generally get along fine, but she has a boyfriend, Jake (26M), who is always over. Like, at this point, I think he actually lives here more than I do. The issue? Jake refuses to shower at his own place.

She doesn’t like Jake using her bathroom.

I don’t know why. He claims his water pressure is bad, but I think he just likes my shower because we have those fancy rain showerheads. Either way, every time he stays over, he uses my bathroom instead of Sarah’s. At first, I let it slide. But then I started noticing things like my shampoo running out suspiciously fast, my towels being damp when I hadn’t used them, and, worst of all, the man was using my expensive eucalyptus body wash. I splurge on that. He smells amazing but at my expense.

Fed up, she laid down the law with Sarah.

So, last week, I finally put my foot down and told Sarah, “Hey, Jake needs to use your shower from now on.” She got weirdly defensive, saying he “feels more comfortable” in mine. I said, “Great, he can feel comfortable at his own apartment.” She got mad and said I was being dramatic over “just a shower.” Jake is now sulking, Sarah is annoyed, and I’m wondering if I’m wrong for not wanting my roommate’s boyfriend to treat my bathroom like a luxury spa? AITA?

Wow! It sounds like he may have crossed a line.

