Rude Bar Customer Refuses To Share Billiards Table, Resulting In Coordinated Phone Calls To The Police From Disgruntled Patrons

Got rude guy arrested for suspended license. This story takes place about 20 years ago. In the mid 2000s, my friends and I would frequent a small billiards place in a neighboring town where you could rent a table by the hour or play per game. We’d play a few games, watch whatever sports were on TV, and have casual conversations. There were no problems and no drama until about 3 months of us visiting this place.

A guy shows and takes our spot at the billiards table. No big deal. We were all chatting anyway. Twenty minutes later, my friend lets him know we want to play next game and the jerk is super dismissive. Needless to say, we didn’t get in during the next game. So I politely let him know we wanted to play next. Another lady chimed in she wanted the game after us.

The guy blatantly ignored me and the other woman. Some more time goes by, and the guy leaves the table. We see our chance to get in. We put the quarters in and the balls are dispensed — except the green “6” ball.

The guy took it to the bathroom with him. At this point, it was ridiculous, and we notified the manager. The manager noted it was 12:30, and they were going to be calling last call and closing, so he didn’t want to make a scene by kicking him out. He gets us another ball so we can play. The guy comes out of the bathroom and knows we realized what he did. He smirks and proceeds to the patio to have a cigarette, bringing along his beer and the green billiard ball.

The guy comes back in and tossed the ball he was holding onto the table hitting a few balls on the table and messing up our game. He goes up to the bar just in time for last call.

One of the friends I was with suggested we follow him home and each call the highway patrol to report a suspected drunk driver. Three out of the 4 of us agree. So when he leaves, we used our trusty Nextel push-to-talk phones and coordinated several calls to the police.

We provided details like license plate, vehicle make, model, and color, and mentioned the car nearly hit another vehicle, was swerving between lines and driving erratically. This was under a 15-minute plan. We had no idea where the guy lived but suspected it was close, as he was visiting a neighborhood place, so our time was limited.

The one guy who didn’t notify the police tailed the jerk and called us giddily when a police officer pulled between him and the guy and turned in his lights to pull him over. The police blotter that week included an arrested of a guy who was pulled over after multiple calls of erratic driving.

He wasn’t arrested for DWI but instead for driving on a suspended license.

