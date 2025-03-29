Selfish Neighbor Blocks Disabled Parking Spot And Refuses To Move For Paramedics, So The Fire Department Pushes His Cars Down The Street

Taking someone else’s parking spot is one thing, but parking in a designated handicap space when you have no right to it is a whole different level of entitlement.

So, what happens when a selfish neighbor repeatedly parks in a designated disabled spot, ignoring fines and warnings, and then refuses to move their car when paramedics need access?

In the following story, a paramedic deals with this exact scenario, and the outcome is not good for the neighbor. Here’s what happened.

Dealing with en entitled neighbour. We got a call to a house where there was a bariatric patient who had fallen. The patient was morbidly obese and weighed around 30 stone (420lbs). This story isn’t really about them, though. There are many reasons people get to this size and I’ve never judged, only helped. No, the problem here was a really arrogant neighbour we had come across before, and boy, was this chap a judgemental moron. Our patient had a car and had a disabled parking permit. They also had a council-designated disabled parking spot outside their home, which the neighbor kept parking in. There had been a number of letters from the council regarding this, and a number of parking fines just served to annoy this chap even more.

Unfortunately, the neighbor wouldn’t cooperate with paramedics.

On the day of the story, I took the call that the patient had fallen, and we went to the house. Sure enough, the neighbor was not only parked in the disabled spot but had parked a second car, blocking access to the patient’s driveway. I assessed the patient and suspected they had a broken hip, so I needed to go in. I sent my colleague around to the neighbour to ask them to move the cars, and when they came back, I was told the neighbour had just told my colleague to “do one.” No problem; it was time to get the message home. I radioed through to our control centre and asked for the fire service and police. We needed the fire service to help lift the guy and the police to do a little parking control.

When firefighters arrived, they tried to ask.

The fire service was the first to arrive, and I spoke to the crew commander to let them know what the situation was. A firemen went to the house to ask the neighbour to move the car and was told the same as my colleague. The message was relayed back, and the watch commander just asked me one question: “Is the patient’s life at risk?” I knew exactly where this was going, and it was time our thoughtless neighbor got the message. My answer was, “Yes, there is equipment I need to get into the house, and the driveway is blocked, preventing me from doing so.”

Not getting anywhere with the owner, the fire department took action into their own hands.

The watch commander told the fire truck driver to “move those vehicles.” It was really satisfying to see both vehicles being pushed down the road by the fire service, and the look on the neighbour’s face as he came out spitting and screaming was well worth seeing. His complaints to the Police fell on deaf ears. They were well aware of his history of obstruction, and my clinical assessment that the patient’s life was in danger was more than enough justification for the vehicles to be moved. I doubt it made our patient’s life any easier, and sadly, they died a few months later without leaving the hospital, but it really did bring a smile to their faces as we wheeled them out.

