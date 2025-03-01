She Asked Her Boyfriend A Question While He Was Getting Ready For Work, And When It Seemed Like He Didn’t Want To Talk To Her, She Took It Personally

Mornings are usually stressful, especially if you are rushing to go to work.

AITA for taking my BF’s response personally? My boyfriend (26M) came home from the gym in the morning. He was getting ready for work. I (29F) was able to go in to work a bit later than normal, so I wasn’t rushing out the door.

I came into his room to talk, and say hi for a few minutes since we don’t normally get to do this as part of our routine. I was mainly the one initiating the conversation during this time because he was getting ready.

He opened a bottle of a new supplement and took one. I had never seen or heard of the supplement before, so I asked him what it was for. He replied, “I don’t know.”

I felt that his response didn’t make sense because he spent time purchasing the supplement online. He must have bought it for a specific purpose. I felt that he was just trying to brush me off and end the conversation.

I said that he must have bought it for a specific purpose. But he wouldn’t answer me, and walked out of the room without responding. I followed him to the kitchen, where a fight began. He felt like the response “I don’t know” was a good enough answer and all he knew was that it was an ingredient found in Red Bull that helps you relax.

I understand that he probably didn’t know much about the supplement and that he was stressed and in a rush to get to work. From my perspective, it seems like he just didn’t want to be having a conversation with me in the first place because he was in a bad mood/stressed getting ready for work.

Couldn’t he have communicated to me that now was a bad time to talk instead of brushing me off and getting angry? AITA for taking his response personally?

Some people just need their quiet time in the morning.

