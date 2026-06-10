Woman Sparks Workplace Scandal After Skipping the Chain of Command for Time Off

Imagine working for a company where you have a supervisor, but your supervisor doesn’t approve time off requests, the main boss of the company does that. If you needed a day off work, would you tell your supervisor or your boss?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she made the time off request with her boss, the person who can actually approve the time off. Then, she later told her supervisor she needed the day off.

She didn’t think this was a problem at all until she started talking to her mom about how she went about requesting time off. Now, she’s wondering if she really messed up.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my boss I’m taking the day off before my supervisor? I work as an elementary school 2nd shift custodian (so basically making sure everything is cleaned for the next school day). My supervisor works for my school and my boss is basically everyone’s bosses (within his schools). So on Friday, my pupper of 15 years was put down. Last Monday when I (25F) found out the appointment was that Friday, I put a request off for Friday. My boss takes care of accepting or declining requests (usually accepts) and this time was no different.

This doesn’t seem like any big deal.

When I went into work later that day, I told my supervisor I won’t be in on Friday because of “family obligations” (I technically wasn’t lying but I didn’t want to say the specific reason sonce it was and still is a painful time). And he just said ok and make sure I went ahead and put that time off and to put it on his calendar. I told him I already requested the day off. And he said ok and I went to go make the note on his calendar.

But then she talked to her mom.

Skip to last night and my mom (59F) and I were talking about my pup and I explained last week how I put the request in to my boss before telling my supervisor. My mother asked me why I didn’t tell my supervisor first since he is my direct boss. I told her how I wanted to go ahead and get that put in and that the boss is in control of the days off anyway. She then went on saying how I should’ve made sure my supervisor was ok with it before I requested the day off.

Her mom is making her rethink her decision.

She even made an example by saying how she reports to her supervisor (our neighbor/her best friend basically) before her boss. I rarely ever take off or leave early (unless I have an appointment or the weather is bad; so normally only winter for weather lol) so I’m not sure if what I did was wrong. Now I’m starting to wonder if I’m a jerk for how I went about the request off situation. AITAH?

The supervisor didn’t seem upset, so there’s no problem. Her mom needs to mind her own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person reassures her that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Another person points out the reason her mother’s opinion doesn’t matter.

Everyone seems to think her mother needs to mind her own business.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

Her supervisor would’ve said something if she didn’t submit her time off correctly. Since he didn’t, she clearly did everything the correct way.

Her mother is probably only trying to help, but just because she does things one way where she works doesn’t mean that’s the correct course of action at every workplace.

I think it sounds kind of confusing to have a supervisor who is not your boss and who cannot approve time off requests. It’s almost like having two bosses. Whoever is the person you report to should be the person you would tell when you need time off.