She Doesn’t Want Kids At Her Wedding, But Her Sister Says She’s Destroying A “Core Memory”

Kids are magical.

They’re also the worst.

A lot like weddings!

So what happens when the two come into conflict?

Find out how this family handled a no-child wedding rule that some people didn’t like.

AITA for not having my niece and nephew in my wedding? My sister has always pushed everyone around and gotten her way. When she got married it had to be HER way and just how she wanted it; since it’s her day.

I mean, so far not that weird, weddings do tend to be centered around the preferences of the bride.

But that’s not the problem:

When I got engaged she never congratulated me she only said she hopes the kids are invited. I decided to have them in the wedding but was unsure how long to allow them to stay (also there are no other children invited) We’re having an open bar, and it’s going to be a “party scene” that night; and the venue has recommended that kids go home before the dancing starts; which now I and my fiancé have agreed on as well as we also do not want the horror stories or kids running into our first dance and things.

I’ve been to a lot of weddings, and I have to say I’ve never seen that particular thing happen.

I reached out to my sister to ask her if arrangements could be made for the kids to be picked up following cocktail hour (also there’s no kids meals and the children are very picky). We want them to be a part of our special day but the reception is not child friendly at ALL.

So the kids can come, they just gotta go at bedtime.

No huge deal, right?

She lost it and is telling me I’m taking core memories away from children and that she’s not going to come since the kids can’t “stay and party” which she planned to do till LATE in the night. She lets her children get away with a LOT and I refuse to budge on this. It’s not only a liability of injury to the kids but I don’t trust she would watch them and keep them from running into the first dance etc.

Boy they are REALLY worried about that dance.

Let’s see what the internet says:

Maybe her vocabulary just needs to be expanded:

A little bit of passive aggression goes a long way:

Oh, and also:

Personally, all my memories from the weddings I attended as a kid were being very bored in uncomfortable clothes waiting for grown ups to be done with their grown up stuff.

I don’t think they’re missing too much.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.