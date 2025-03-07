She Feels Like Her In-laws Don’t Respect Them, And Now She Wants Her Husband To Stop Involving Them In Their Lives

Family can be a real mixed bag.

AITA for asking my (30F) husband (36M) to not share everything with his brother? Me and my husband have been married for 8 months. We both have older brothers who are married too.

Now enter the money issues:

In our culture the groom’s side is expected to pay for the wedding. We had financial problems before the wedding, because his family didn’t tell him they couldn’t pay for it until two days before it. They, on the other hand, paid for his brother’s wedding and bought him an apartment. My husband bought his own. His brother is put financially really well now and didn’t offer to help my husband either.

Not a lot of support from his side of things.

He shared our situation with him and all he did was laugh and suggest we do something cheap. After all of this happening, my parents sat my husband down and offered him support. My brother helped us too. So now we are financially better and want to buy a second apartment.

By “second apartment,” we think they mean moving to a new one, not simultaneously having two.

Every time we have a conversation like this my husband ends up sharing with his family and brother even before we have researched or decided on doing something. And I am just getting irritated that personal information out of my family is leaking towards them. Whenever he shares with his brother, he shares with his wife, who doesn’t like me from day one for God knows why.

And if you’re wondering if she has examples, this block of text should answer your question:

Whenever his parents invite us for dinner she always arrives last and makes us wait on the table. She barely says “Hi” when we accidentally stumble across each other on the road. When we were about to move in they asked to see the apartment after I have brought my things when I was not at home when I specifically made it clear to my husband I don’t want her doing that but he said he couldn’t say “no” because he was uncomfortable. She has never invited my parents-in-law over to dinner for the 14 years she has been married and when I did, they couldn’t tell her how well they spent their evening because they would hurt her feelings and many more.

So, here’s the crux of the fight:

So tonight, I told my husband I don’t want him to share things like that. He started arguing of how I made him feel like his family was “secondhand” because I shared with mine (my brother is friends with the person selling the apartment and we can get a discount). He is now upset with me and has stopped talking. AITA?

