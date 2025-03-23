March 23, 2025 at 4:48 pm

She Tried A Little Hot Yoga, But Ended Up In The Hospital To Fix Her Special Ring

by Ben Auxier

I hate heat. I hate it in all of its forms.

I’ve never lasted more than a couple of minutes in a sauna and can’t understand how anyone finds them relaxing.

And the thought of HOT yoga?

Nightmare fuel.

Even before I saw this story from TikTok user @tessmendelson:

The captions begin:

Sharing my Oura Ring story (Oura I love you it’s probably my fault not yours!!!)

Went to a hot yoga class.

Noticed my finger got pretty swollen in the class.

Waited a few hours and tried to get it off with Vaseline.

Soaked my finger in dish soap (google told me to).

Tried the string method.

…it didn’t work.

Went to the hospital.

They tested a new machine that didn’t work.

They had to go manual.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They got if off and I didn’t have to lose a finger.

But I did have to lose the ting.

RIP Oura ring I miss you dearly.

@tessmendelson

Sharing my truth 🙏🙏🙏

♬ lifes incredible again – noelle 🩷✨

Maybe a different fitness ring is in order?

Or maybe just hit them up.

This would be registering some interesting results.

There are other options though.

Moral of the story: stop trying to be in shape.

