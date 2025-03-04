She Tried To Be Helpful At A Dinner Party, But Her Husband Accused Her Of Taking Over And Making Him Look Foolish

Helping out at a dinner party is usually a simple, well-intentioned gesture.

But when one spouse went overboard in assigning tasks, her husband felt more embarrassed than appreciative.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my husband to clean up dishes at a host’s house? We were at a low-key dinner party at a friend’s house, and when it was time to leave, my husband asked the hosts if we could do anything to help.

So she volunteered her husband for some tasks too.

I was already clearing dishes off the table, so I said he could help with the dishes.

Which he wasn’t a fan of at all.

After we left, he was furious that I answered on behalf of the hosts. He said it made him look dumb and made me seem controlling. AITA?

She thought she was lightening the load for the house, but instead, she piled on a whole new problem for her relationship.

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

Turns out, when some people say no, they actually mean it.

When you ask a question, you have to be willing to listen to the other person’s answer.

It was clear to this commenter that the wife crossed a line by making assumptions.

Helping out was supposed to be make things easier, but by making assumptions, she inadvertently made everything worse.

Now it’s not just the dinner table that’s a mess.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.