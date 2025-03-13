She Wanted To Honor Her Grandpa With Her Wedding Date, But Grandma Says She’s Doing The Opposite
It’s often been said that funerals are for the living.
But what about other events related to a death?
Who is being honored, and how? And if they don’t see it that way, should you still go through with it?
Those are just some of the questions being lobbed at this bride and groom.
Check it out.
AITA for suggesting to my sister her daughter should change her wedding date?
My niece wants to get married next year on my parents’ anniversary, which she sees as an honor, especially since my dad passed away in 2022.
He was like a father to her and she’s disappointed that he will not be there to walk her down the aisle.
A sweet sentiment, but not everyone was on board:
However, my mom told her she is not thrilled about this decision and would prefer she pick a different date.
To begin with, my mom has said it feels like the date is being taken away from her, that it will no longer be a day about her and her late husband, but about my niece and her new husband.
She has stated it will be very hard for her to be at a wedding on what should have been her 56th anniversary and not have her husband at her side.
Completely understandable reservations.
When I asked my sister (my niece’s mother) if she chose a different date, I was told that unless the venue can’t do that date, there are no plans to change it.
I tried to explain to her that our mom was not honored by this decision or happy and she should change the date, but her response was “but it’s to honor dad.”
I said there are other ways to honor our dad and make him a part of the moment without taking this day away from our mom.
It doesn’t seem right to do something to honor one person (who is dead) at the expense of someone who has to go through the emotional/painful moment.
I was basically told that my niece has her reasons for wanting that date and the day will be hard regardless but the wedding with make it a happy memory.
Basically I was told to just deal with it
So, who’s wrong and who’s right?
Am I in the wrong to suggest she choose a different date since it is hurtful to my mom?
I just don’t understand how she can see it as an honor to do it on their anniversary when my mom has said she’s not happy about it and might actually be hurt by the decision.
Let’s see some responses:
Of course, if you DO want to get involved, it might sound something like this:
What are the real motives here?
Something doesn’t add up.
Doesn’t seem like this will end with many winners.
I’m sort of invested in knowing how it all turns out.
