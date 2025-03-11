Someone Was Having A Very Loud Facetime Conversation And Disturbing Her Date Night, So She Decided To Join Them By Introducing Herself

Some people act like they’re the main character, completely disregarding other people around them.

In this case, while a woman and her husband were eating in a restaurant, a woman was having a very loud conversation on the phone three tables away.

So, naturally, she joined them.

Let’s read the story.

If you’re talking loud enough to be heard 3 tables away, I’m joining in My husband and I were at a casual restaurant we go to a lot and it sounded like a TV playing. I look over and 3 tables away is a couple eating. The woman had her phone propped against her water glass and was having a LOUD conversation with the phone while she ate. I could hear everything.

This really bothered her and she decided to do something about it pronto.

How fricken rude. 🤬 So I got up and went over to the offending table. I put my face over the table so the person on the phone could see me.

She never heard the word “shy” in her life.

Me: “Hi! How are you? I figured since I could hear the conversation at my table, I would introduce myself! Hi, I’m Nancy! So nice to meet you.”

Then I went back to my table.

I was very disappointed that they discontinued their conversation shortly after.🤷🏼‍♀️

Problem solved!

