March 11, 2025 at 4:23 pm

Someone Was Having A Very Loud Facetime Conversation And Disturbing Her Date Night, So She Decided To Join Them By Introducing Herself

by Mila Cardozo

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople/Pexels/TimaMiroshnichenko

Some people act like they’re the main character, completely disregarding other people around them.

In this case, while a woman and her husband were eating in a restaurant, a woman was having a very loud conversation on the phone three tables away.

So, naturally, she joined them.

Let’s read the story.

If you’re talking loud enough to be heard 3 tables away, I’m joining in

My husband and I were at a casual restaurant we go to a lot and it sounded like a TV playing.

I look over and 3 tables away is a couple eating.

The woman had her phone propped against her water glass and was having a LOUD conversation with the phone while she ate.

I could hear everything.

This really bothered her and she decided to do something about it pronto.

How fricken rude. 🤬

So I got up and went over to the offending table.

I put my face over the table so the person on the phone could see me.

She never heard the word “shy” in her life.

Me: “Hi! How are you? I figured since I could hear the conversation at my table, I would introduce myself! Hi, I’m Nancy! So nice to meet you.”

Then I went back to my table.

I was very disappointed that they discontinued their conversation shortly after.🤷🏼‍♀️

Problem solved!

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this.

Someone shares a similar story.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

Someone on the other side of the coin shares their POV.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

Another reader chimes in.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

Cold.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

Possibly.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

This person shares another story.

Source: Reddit/EntitledPeople

Hopefully, they learned not to disturb other people’s peace.

What she did definitely left an impression.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter