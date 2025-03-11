Student Said Her School Officials Misspent Money And Are Now Cutting Corners When It Comes To Lunches

I know it hurts to say it, but American public schools seem like a disaster these days.

And here’s another glaring example of what I’m talking about!

A Connecticut mom named Jenna posted a video that showed her talking to her daughter about how things have gone downhill in a hurry at her school.

Jenna’s daughter said, “Our school spent $80,000 on Yondr pouches.”

For those of you wondering, Yondr pouches lock up phones so kids can’t use them during the school day.

The student said, “I don’t even know how they could afford that, because last year, we ran out of food. Like, literally, for a week straight, we had baked potatoes at the end of the school year with cheese, and that was it. That was our lunch.”

Jenna’s daughter continued, “And now this year, the only thing that they’ve been giving us is mozzarella sticks, and that’s it. Like, you can’t get anything else. Like, we’re running out of food.”

The teenager added that the only food available for students are apples.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual made a good point.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Some school officials in America are doing it all wrong…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.