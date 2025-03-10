Their Mom Wasn’t Sympathetic When They Got Hurt, So Now They’re Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good…

And, call me crazy, but I thought moms were supposed to be comforting and nurturing.

Oh well, what do I know…?

Anyway, take a look at this story form Reddit and see if you think this person is doing anything wrong by giving their mom the cold shoulder.

AITA for avoiding my mom after she told me to “suck it up” when I broke my fingers? “I was at the gym where a heavy weight fell onto three of the fingers on my left hand. I was in such severe pain that I thought I was going to pass out. While sobbing, I called my mom (as I am at college—far away from home). I told her that I thought I broke my finger/s, and that I wanted to go to urgent care.

She wasn’t having it.

My mom has never been empathetic for physical injuries and mental health issues. When she heard me, she told me to suck it up and rest. I figured I would wait for a while—who knows, she could be right. I feel I should mention that my fingers did not look deformed, so other than the bruising and swelling I was unsure if they were broken or not. While waiting, my roommate came home and saw the state that I was in. She took one look at my hand and assured me we had to go to urgent care. I didn’t want to betray my mom, because she always said to never go to the ER or urgent care due to our “terrible insurance”.

Jeez…

However, I went and researched the cost of an out-of-pocket X-ray at the nearest urgent care, and it was only $200, which I was willing to pay. I told my mom this, and she said, “you better hope your fingers are broken or else I’m not helping you pay for anything”. So I was under a weird circumstance where I hoped my fingers were broken for the sake of saying “I told you so” to my mom.

I finally went to urgent care and got an X-ray. They confirmed both my pointer and middle fingers were broken, and may need surgery if not healed properly.

She’s a real sweetheart!

When I called my mom back later that day and told her the news, she basically laughed and told me I should be glad that they were broken. Three weeks have gone by, and I have not spoken to her since. She’s texted me and asked for updates on my fingers, but I feel conflicted on why she’s suddenly acting like she cares when she clearly didn’t in the first place. She’s also not someone you can easily share your feelings with, so i’m not sure how to go about our next conversation. Should I just ignore it, or try to bring it up with her?”

Mother DOESN’T always know best!

Especially if she wants you to avoid medical care.

