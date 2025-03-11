Neighbor Wants Them To Put In A Fence To Separate Their Properties, But They Refuse Because It’s Located In Front Of Their Garden

I can totally understand wanting to go 50/50 on a fence with a neighbor, but demanding that the other person take care of the whole thing?

AITA for refusing to put up a fence in my front garden? “I live in the UK on the end of a street of terraced housing all with small front gardens – about 15 x 15ft. Each garden is separated by either a fence or a hedge. When I moved in there was a hedge between mine and the neighbor’s garden, definitely on my side of the dividing line.

After a half decade of living here, the hedge had become disheveled looking and definitely needed to come down. I’ll admit, I wasn’t the best when it came to maintaining it however my neighbor both refused to care for the side of the hedge facing her garden (because it was my hedge) whilst also refusing to allow me into her garden to trim or maintain it. About 2 weeks ago I decided that I’d had enough of the unsightly beast since it looked pretty bad and dropped loads of leaves in my garden every year so I got rid of it.

Doing this really upset my neighbor, who said that the hedge was the only thing denoting where my garden ended and hers began. This is not true; my garden has beds for plants around the edges and the one bordering her garden stops at the line of her small lawn area – you can tell whose garden is whose. She said that I had the responsibility of getting a fence to divide the gardens, since I was the one who cut down the hedge. I said I didn’t want to get a fence and that if she wanted one so badly that she should get one herself.

For some reason this made her really angry. I really don’t think this is that big of a deal. If she wants a fence then she can get a fence. I agree with her that it looks rather odd having two gardens with no fence or border hedge or whatever but I’m really not that bothered. I spend most of my time either inside (not looking at the border between our gardens) or at work (also not looking at the border between our gardens). AITA?”

