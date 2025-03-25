Neighbors Had No Respect For Their Property, But They Were Singing A Different Tune After Dad Reinforced His Property With Cement

We’ve all heard tall tales of the mob pouring cement shoes.

But in this story, one neighbor pours cement shoes for his fence posts to get back at a nasty neighbor.

Let’s pore over this one…

Cement Revenge I saw a post on here from about a year ago about how a guy reinforced his mailbox to stop his neighbor from running it over. It reminded me of something my dad did to our jerk neighbors years ago.

When I was little, our next door neighbors were the biggest jerks. They constantly messed with us, insulted us, threw garbage on our house, etc. One thing they used to do was knock over these wooden poles we had in our grass (the part that separates our houses) with the bumper of their SUV and drive through our grass to get to their driveway.

And when my dad would confront them they would always tell us off and say “sue me.”

This happened a lot and my dad waited till they where gone on vacation and dug all the poles out. Then made the holes really big and proceeded to fill them all with big bags of concrete. Then he put new longer poles and the grass back and waited.

Well when they got back it wasn’t but a few days later we hear a bang and go outside and see the back of their SUV all jacked up. Our neighbor proceeds to lose his mind, saying my dad had to pay for the damage and my dad just smiled and said “sue me” and walked back inside.

They were still jerks after but, man that was still pretty funny. I know a couple more stories about them but idk if anyone would be interested in them.

Don’t mess with your clever neighbors.

