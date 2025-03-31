There Are Two Ways To Twist The Blinds, And This Woman Says One Could Mean A Lot For Your Safety

Is there anything more fiddly than blinds?

What’s more, we might all be using them wrong.

Check out this video from TikTok user @astheworldturns1:

“Ladies if you have blinds like I do, make sure when you have your blinds – do not pull them down this way. Especially if you’re the first and second floor.”

“The reason why is that this lining down here, when you walk they still could get to see you, they know that you’re there. And if you’re on the second floor, they can see everything too.”

“So what you have to do is put your blinds – this has to be facing up. Right now the curvaceous side is facing you, and it’s outside that they can’t see you anymore.”

“So make sure your blinds are faced the right way so you don’t have weird people watching you.”

Some people just aren’t ok with them in any position.

And not everyone WANTS that level of privacy.

Plus maybe we’re supposed to reverse it?

And then there’s a whole other bag of worms…

Hot tip: the method she recommends here is also best for making a room darker.

Stops the little lines of sunlight from striping the room.

