March 8, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘These flipped houses are getting ridiculous.’ – Home Inspector Wasn’t Impressed With What He Saw In A House That Had Recently Been Flipped

by Matthew Gilligan

Is flipping houses still as big of a deal as it was ten years ago?

I haven’t paid attention, so I’m not the person to answer that question, but I will say that it seems like we don’t hear quite as much about that practice as we used to.

In any event, a home inspector named AJ posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a recently flipped house that he wasn’t too impressed with.

AJ told viewers, “These flipped houses are getting ridiculous, man.”

And he wasn’t lying!

The TikTokker showed viewers some of the things wrong with the house, including a busted dishwasher, missing tile pieces, cracked tiles, and cabinets that didn’t open correctly in the kitchen and the bathroom.

But wait, there’s more!

The other defects included toilets that weren’t secured correctly, a wonky doorknob on the front door, nails sticking out of the stairs, and a bathtub that had HUGE gaps in it.

AJ said, “These flips are getting out of hand…”

Here’s the video.

@inspector_aj

These “flips” are getting out of hand.

♬ original sound – The Home Inspector, CMI®

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One individual shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

And this TikTokker has an idea…

That place was a disaster!

