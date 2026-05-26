Woman Planning to Eat Local Meat on a Trip Abroad Faces a Heavy Guilt Trip From Her Strict Vegan Boyfriend

I have all the respect in the world for vegetarians and vegans.

Plenty of my friends subscribe to that lifestyle and I’m honestly pretty jealous that they have the discipline to stick to it…because I’m not sure if I could.

BUT, we all know at least one vegan person who makes it their life’s mission to tell everyone else how they should eat…and that can get pretty tiresome.

In this story, a woman opened up about how she wants to eat meat on an upcoming trip to a different part of the world, but her boyfriend is giving her a hard time about it.

Should she take the plunge, or go along with the program she’s been following for years?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for wanting to eat meat on my vacation? “I’ve been a vegetarian/mostly plant based for 8 years. I do it because I love animals and don’t want to eat them.

These things change…

I used to love meat so it was very hard at first, although I have gotten used to it. I also don’t judge or really care at all what anyone else eats and will cook/serve meat for close friends and family’s for special occasions even. My partner is vegan and he teeters on being annoying about it. Like whenever I have family over for a BBQ and cook burgers (my mom does buy the meat) he gets mad, even though I bought a whole separate grill.

When in Rome, right?

We are going on a 3 week trip in the summer to the Mediterranean. I’ve always said that if I were to go on a special trip I would eat whatever I wanted. I was talking to my sister about it, not even him directly cause I knew he’d be annoyed, and he overheard and practically yelled at me. That I’m betraying the animals and my ethics, blah blah blah. And that might be true, but I think I deserve to splurge a little after 8 years of self control. AITA for wanting to eat meat on this trip?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, this is a tough one…

At the end of the day, it’s her life, but her boyfriend does have a point.

That’s gotta be a tough spot to be in, especially on a vacation to another country.

At the end of the day, you gotta do what’s best for you!

This woman’s boyfriend is giving her a serious guilt trip about this…