Married Woman Gave Her Spouse’s Parents Money For Years, But Then She Found Out What They’d Been Spending it On

Not to get all Biblical on ya, but money really is the root of all kinds of evil.

Most of us lend it to our friends and family when they need it, but things can get pretty sticky when a disagreement comes into play.

This couple finds themselves in exactly that predicament, and they need some advice on how to handle it.

Check out the details below.

AITAH for refusing to help my in-laws financially after realizing they’re taking advantage of me and my wife? So, I (32F) have kinda reached my breaking point with my in-laws and now apparently I’m the bad guy for it.

Here’s how it started…

My wife (34F) and I have been helping her parents out financially for years. We’ve covered medical bills, helped with their mortgage, and whenever there was some “emergency” they couldn’t handle, we stepped in. We never really thought twice about it because, well, they’re family, and my wife felt like it was our responsibility

Then things began to look suspicious:

But then I started noticing a pattern. Every time we gave them money, suddenly they had cash to go out to fancy restaurants, buy expensive designer clothes, or splurge on stuff they absolutely did not need. At first, I tried to brush it off maybe they just needed a little joy in their lives or whatever. But it kept happening. And the thing is, it was always right after we helped them.

Eventually, it all comes to a head:

The final straw was last month. My MIL called my wife crying about overdue medical bills and how they were struggling. We sent them a good chunk of money because, obviously, that’s important. A few days later, I see MIL posting on Facebook about how they’re having a “much needed getaway” at some luxury resort. I showed my wife and she immediately started making excuses for them maybe it was a gift, maybe they used a different credit card, maybe we were overthinking it. But the more I looked into it, the clearer it became. There were no overdue medical bills. They straight-up lied to us so they could go on a fancy vacation.

And just like that, no more money.

That was it for me. I told my wife we’re done funding their lifestyle. If they can afford designer clothes, they can afford their own **** house. My wife was hesitant at first she’s always felt responsible for them but even she had to admit this was messed up. So we told them we weren’t giving them any more money. And all **** broke loose.

The aftermath is ridiculous:

MIL called us ungrateful and sobbed about how we’re abandoning them. FIL said I was manipulating my wife. And then they dragged other relatives into it, who are now guilt-tripping us, saying things like, “But they’re family” and “You have the money, why wouldn’t you help?” Now my wife is second-guessing everything, and I feel like the villain. But I can’t keep lighting money on fire for people who refuse to act like responsible adults. AITAH?

Let’s dive into the comments:

Obviously, you’re not in the wrong.

Why is the wife ok with any of this?

There’s a way to address the important stuff without being taken for a ride:

But this seems like a relationship killer.

The absolute best case scenario here is that the parents are irresponsible with their money.

But even if it’s that mild, enabling them won’t help.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.