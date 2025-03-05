His Girlfriend Needed Help Buying Food, So She Applied For SNAP Benefits. But In The Process Her Mom’s Medical Benefits Were Taken Away, And Now She’s Livid.

Man, America’s private health insurance industry sure is great.

It is in no way overpriced, deeply confusing, or filled with loopholes that deny you coverage when you need it most, causing massive problems in every direction.

Anyway, unrelated, here’s a story from Reddit user @TopFun2606.

AITA for taking my the medical benefits of my gf’s mom away? So my girlfriend f (18) and I m (18) moved out a while ago so we can be closer to our college. But it’s been hard to balance living on our own and being full time students so we applied for benefits like SNAPS.

SNAPS stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – it helps people afford food.

Unfortunately this meant we had to claim that my girlfriend was no longer part of her mom’s f (50 something) household. This resulted in her secondary insurance getting taken away. We went to have lunch with her the other day and she brought this up to us and yelled at my girlfriend claiming that we did this on purpose. I had to explain that we had no clue that she had insurance connected to my girlfriend being a dependent of hers and we will do what we can do fix it.

Why would you assume this was on purpose?

There is a lot of history behind my girlfriend and her mom, meaning they have a rocky relationship but we would never be mean to her mom. The mom also has a lot of medical problem so that insurance is important as she claims she takes 10 different pills everyday (anti cancer something, anti anxiety, antidepressants, and some heart medication). We are doing what we can to fix the situation but we feel but also I don’t think we necessarily should.

It’s a no-win situation, as her daughter would need to stop being a dependent eventually anyway.

My girlfriend did move out and that should have saved the mom money so she should be more able to afford these now. And I don’t want our benefits to be taken away either. I am lost and not sure if I’m the [jerk] for thinking this or if she is for expecting to have the benefits and yelling at us for taking them away.

Let’s see if Reddit can untangle this:

Seems like everybody is struggling, and pointing fingers at each other:

It can veer into fraud:

This had to happen, unfortunately:

And remember:

Everybody deserves better.

Health insurance is a nightmare.

