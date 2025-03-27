March 27, 2025 at 4:50 pm

TJ Maxx Price Stickers Seemed Impossible To Remove, But This Shopper Has A Bright Idea For How To Do It Right

by Ben Auxier

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@_ceo_of_randomness

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bought something simple for my home and had the look of it entirely ruined because the price sticker is impossible to remove entirely.

But maybe this method is the answer to my prayers, as posted by TikTok user @_ceo_of_randomness:

“TJ Maxx – well, I think they put super glue on, those things are so hard to get off.”

“I saw this done, but I’ve seen it done with a match.”

“Let’s try it with a blow dryer. It’s supposed to be better for you cause you’re not lighting a match.”

“Wow.”

#stickerhack

It’s all about your frame of mind:

The placement is especially infuriating:

Buy! Sell! Buy! Sell!

Also, a little fun fact:

Now go forth and beautify your things!

