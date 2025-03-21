March 21, 2025 at 2:49 am

Uncrustables Fan Was About to Enjoy A Delicious Snack, But Then He Made A Devastating, Crusty Discovery

by Ben Auxier

It’s days like today that my job is simultaneously at its most difficult and most vital.

We have some breaking news to report that some viewers may find distributing.

We go now to our field reporter, TikTok user @momdadvicky:

“I don’t know how to get in contact with the people at Uncrustables,” he begins.

“But this is…”

“This is crust.”

Devastating.

@Uncrustables lawyer up

With public confidence shaken, it’s unclear how long society will remain intact:

A drastic rebranding strategy is reportedly in the works:

Mental health services are overrun in the aftermath:

A troubling sign of our times:

And it may go all the way to the top:

Stay safe out there, friends.

