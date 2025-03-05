Woman Asked Her Sister To Workout With Her, But Her Sister Got Upset With Her For Not Matching Her Pace Or Waiting For Her

Working out with a sibling can be a bonding experience, until someone feels left behind.

This woman asked her sister to work out with her.

Unfortunately, her sister thought that would mean that they would workout at the exact same pace. When that didn’t happen, they were both rude about it.

Now she’s wondering if she messed up by not slowing down for her sister.

AITA for telling my sister that I’m not gonna wait for her? I asked my sister to work out with me. It was glutes day, and we both wanted to grow our glutes.

This woman and her sister started working out together.

At first, everything was going well. I was explaining to her how to do certain workouts. I explained what’s effective. I got the weights she needed. Everything was going smoothly.

But she finished her sets faster than her sister.

I had started earlier than her because she was still setting up her headphones, so I had finished the first workout before her. I was on my way to start the next one. She then looked at me and asked what I was doing.

Her sister was expecting her to wait for her.

I told her I was starting the next workout. I said if she needed assistance, she could just notify me. Then, she said, “What do you mean?” She apparently expected me to be on the same pace with her. She was expecting me to workout literally with her.

She told her she didn’t want to wait.

I told her that not everyone works at the same pace. I said I wasn’t trying to neglect her. I was just starting ahead because I didn’t just want to sit and waste time while she finished her sets. She was only on her second set.

Her sister would rather work out alone.

Then, she said she’d rather not workout with me at all, especially since we weren’t going to workout at the same pace and because I wouldn’t match her pace.

I told her the same thing. Not everyone can work at the same pace. I mean, I’m not super athletic. If I were to workout with a college athlete, you can guess who would be more efficient.

She blurted out something offensive.

Then, she just got up and walked away. I tried to ask her what was wrong, but she completely shut me out. I know I don’t think before I talk and I’m working on that, so I blurted out, “Maybe the problem isn’t me.”

Her sister is ignoring her.

Now, she’s completely ignoring me. I know, I shouldn’t have blurted it out. I did apologize, but I don’t think she’s listening to me. So, AITA?

It sounds like there was a miscommunication. They both had different expectations of what working out together would look like, so they both felt disappointed in the reality of the situation.

As with a lot of things, communication is key.

