Woman Demanded A First-Class Seat But Wouldn’t Show Her Boarding Pass, So This Man And The Flight Crew Worked Together To Kick Her Off The Plane

Airline policies exist for a reason, but some passengers think they can bend the rules.

This man shares his experience with a passenger claiming she had been upgraded to First Class.

She refused to show her boarding pass, so the captain had a better solution.

Something she didn’t see coming.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

I’ve Upgraded to First Class For background, I am an airline captain who commutes to work. I purchased a full fare First Class ticket to get there. I lived in Atlanta at the time. I was domiciled in Houston and commuted.

The flight was full, so this man secured his seat in the First Class cabin.

Normally, you could get a jump seat in the cockpit, but on this auspicious day, that was already taken. Pass riding wasn’t an option because there were no seats in coach and only one in the First Class. Pass riders can be bumped for fare paying passengers, and I needed to get to work, so I plunked down my credit card and bought the last seat in the First Class.

He settled into his seat.

Boarding has occurred. I am peacefully in my seat, waiting for pushback. For reference, the characters are: Me, entitled woman (EW), flight attendant (FA), and Captain of the flight I’m on (CPT).

A female passenger approached him, claiming it was her seat.

EW: You are sitting in my seat. You’ll need to move right now. Me: (Checks boarding pass) Nope. This is my seat. Not going to happen. Sorry. EW: You’re an employee. You’re sitting in my seat. Move now. Me: May I see your boarding pass? Clearly there’s been some mistake.

Instead of showing proof, she insisted even more.

EW: You may not see my boarding pass. I showed that when I boarded. I’ve upgraded to First Class. Now, move. Me: You’ll need to resolve this with the flight crew. I’m a passenger. EW stomps off, resembling an irritated Delores Umbridge, and returns with FA.

A flight attendant intervened.

FA: Good morning, Captain! May I see your boarding pass? Me: Sure thing. (Shows boarding pass) FA: Ma’am that’s his seat. He paid for it. EW: Well then, throw him off, dear. I’ve upgraded to First Class and that is now my seat.

She again refused to show her boarding pass.

FA: I’ll need to see your boarding pass, ma’am. EW: You will not! I showed it when I boarded. I’ve upgraded to First Class. FA: How did you upgrade to First Class? EW: I upgraded to First Class. I’m more important than an employee. Now get him out of my seat!

The situation escalated and the flight captain had to step in.

Someone has called the cockpit and the Captain has left the flight deck to deal with this. CPT: Ma’am, I’m Captain Wallaby (not his real name). I’ve just spoken with the Gate Agent. We certainly apologize for this awkward situation. The agent has corrected your paperwork, and has a voucher for future travel for you, as well. Please go fetch your new boarding pass and your voucher, and we’ll be on our way.

Entitled woman departs up the jetway. She has a triumphant smile on her face. The Captain turns to the FA and says, “Prepare the doors for departure.” The doors close.

And the flight became peaceful.

The Captain returns to the cockpit. And as we push back from the gate, I can see the EW pounding on the glass next to jetway. It was a nice ride to Houston. The coffee was wonderful.

Haha! That’s funny, but did they sell the same seat twice? If so, it’s too bad the woman missed the flight due to a mistake at the ticket counter.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Serves her right, says this person.

This comment makes sense.

This person shares their careful observation.

Finally, here’s a funny yet valid point.

Sorry, your entitlement won’t get you upgraded to First Class.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.