Woman Got Rid Of A Memorial Flag Belonging To Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Family, And Now Her Ex’s Mom Is Furious Because It Holds Sentimental Value

Some things hold a lot of sentimental value.

This woman got rid of her ex-boyfriend’s family’s things that were left at her apartment, but she waited a long time to get rid of things that she knew were sentimental.

This includes a memorial flag belonging to his late grandfather.

But she did eventually get rid of it. Was that a mistake?

Read the story below to find out.

AITA? My ex boyfriends mom is mad at me bc I didnt keep her fathers memorial flag? Around the time my ex and I split, his parents sold their house. They moved states. They left a whole bunch of things with me in my apartment.

This woman kept her ex’s grandfather’s flag for years.

One of those things was his grandfather’s memorial flag. I held onto it even after we broke up. But it’d been 4 years since, and I finally got rid of it maybe 3 months ago.

The flag was taking up space in her apartment.

I felt bad getting rid of it, but it meant nothing to me. It was just taking up space in my apartment. I tried shipping it to his mom when her son and I first broke up, but it was expensive. I asked her for money so I can send her the flag, but she never sent anything.

His mom got mad at her.

The other day, I got a text from a random number asking about it. I informed her I no longer had it. She got mad at me because “it’s the only thing I have left of him.” Hearing that did make me feel bad.

She thinks she probably should’ve kept it longer.

It took about 4 years to hear anything about it. It’s been years since I asked for the amount it would cost to ship it to her. I can’t help but think maybe I should have held onto it longer. But if something meant a lot to me. I wouldn’t go so long without asking for it, right?

Four years is a long time to leave something important to you with someone who doesn’t care about it.

Let's find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

If she wanted it, she should have gotten it sooner.

