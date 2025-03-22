Woman Tells Her Stepfamily They Are Not Her Real Family, But Her Honesty Sparks Outrage And Family Fallout

It’s funny how some families blend so naturally while others seem to never quite fit together.

AITA for telling my stepfamily they are not my real family? I/27f have three stepsisters: Jen/33, Kate/31, and Anne/30. My dad, Chris, married their mom, Pam, when I was nine and adopted them. I have never felt close to that part of the family. They are all extroverts, and I honestly always hated staying with them and the chaos of a full house. I’m more of a homebody and like to be with my circle of people. My parents’ custody arrangement was me with my mom all year except summer and alternating school breaks. My dad tried his best, but I never meshed in their lives. My mom passed in 2020, and in the last few years, I have worked to be closer to my dad, we pretty much talk at least once a week. I try to visit them so he can be in my kids’ lives.

My dad and Pam recently decided to update their joint will and make Jen their POA. They decided to split everything four ways. My dad owns the house next to what was my grandparent’s house, and after they both passed, he inherited their home, so it’s basically two homes on a 1/2-ish acre of land. Currently Kate is living in my grandparents’ old house with her kids. When he told me that I would get 1/4 ownership of the houses, and land, I told him I would rather be bought out so I wouldn’t be tied to the house or the sisters. My husband and I are much closer to his parents and are set to inherit his parents’ home, and they live in our preferred area.

My dad asked me why I didn’t want part of my family’s history. I told him that after he was gone, my husband and kids would be my only immediate family, and I probably wouldn’t be maintaining a relationship with them. He tried to comfort me and told me I had Pam and her girls as part of my family. I told him they didn’t count because they weren’t my real family. I didn’t know he had me on the car speaker, so Pam heard me. Pam got upset and told one of her daughters who told the other two and now they are all upset.

They were literally calling and messaging me nonstop so I had to block them and are now posting subliminal messages about me on social media. I have other family members reaching out pressuring me to reconcile with them. My dad is pretty much taking their side and we haven’t spoken in a week and a half. My husband insists that I should keep the peace, apologize, and do what I want later. But I’m of the mindset of the truth hurts but at least I’m being honest. If I knew Pam would be hearing me, I wouldn’t have been so blatant, but I don’t think I’m wrong by expressing myself. AITA?

