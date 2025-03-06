Young Couple Was Being Rude To An Elderly Woman At A Concert, So Another Concertgoer Made Sure They Regretted It

Some people choose to be rude rather than respectful.

This woman explains that she went to a Boy George concert and saw a free-spirited elderly woman who really seemed to be enjoying the concert, that is, until a younger couple started picking on her.

She didn’t approve of this hostile behavior, so she thought of a way to get back at the couple on behalf of the elderly woman.

Read the full story below to find out what she did.

Make fun of an old lady? Be ready for a haircut. A few years ago, I went to a concert in Fort Lauderdale by myself. I went to see Boy George. I was in my mid 50s, as were a lot, but not most, of the crowd. Two rows in front of me, I saw an elderly woman also by herself.

This woman was impressed with the other elderly woman who was enjoying the concert.

She was dressed in unusual clothing and her hair was a bit of a mess. But boy, she really enjoyed the concert. She didn’t care what anyone thought. She was my hero. I got the courage to stand up and dance, too.

But some young couples are making fun of the elderly woman.

After a few minutes, I noticed these two mid-twenties couples. They decided that an elderly woman who was different than everyone else had no business enjoying the concert. They started throwing little candies at her until she turned around. When she did, they all laughed in her face, pointing at her like they were in first grade.

She was furious, and politely asked them to be kind.

Seeing her cower and sit down made me furious. So I tapped one of the women on the shoulder. When she turned around, I said, “Please be kind.” Her partner turned around and told me to shut up and mind my own business.

She thought of a nasty way to get back at them.

They continued to throw candy at her. After about 5 minutes, she left and never returned. Did I mention said younger woman had the most lovely, thick, beautiful, silky, long black hair? Yeah, I thought how terrible it would be if gum got stuck in her hair. What a nightmare!

She chewed some gum and quietly put it in the lady’s hair.

I’m an avid gum chewer, so I took a stick of gum out of my purse. I properly chewed it. Over the next hour or so, she flipped her hair back on occasion. I was able to work it well into her hair without her ever noticing.

She hope that that lady remembers her face when she’s removing the gum from her hair.

It was soooo stuck that I (almost) felt badly. But then I thought, “Make fun of an old lady, get a haircut.” I still smile thinking about it. I hope that as she found it, my old lady face popped in her head as she realized it was me who did it.

Haha! Petty and funny. Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This person supports OP.

This person loves the revenge too.

A 50-something lady speaks up.

Exactly (and pun intended)!

And finally, people are loving OP.

Revenge is a dish best served sticky!

