A Close Friend Left Her Off Her Wedding Guest List, So When It Came To Plan Her Own Wedding She Made Sure To Return The Favor

Guest lists are a numbers game, but for some, being left out feels more like a personal attack.

After being quietly excluded from what she thought was a close friend’s wedding, one woman moves on and chooses to keep her own wedding guest list small.

But when she finds out the same friend who snubbed her threw a fit about being excluded, she finds herself confounded by a glaring double standard.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA for not inviting someone to my wedding? For context, about two years ago, my family friend “Patricia” (F25) got married, and I was not invited.

She was confused because she thought the two were close.

Our families have known each other for years, and growing up, I always considered her like an “older sister” figure. Obviously, not being invited made me really sad because all the other girls we grew up with got invited, and Patricia never mentioned any sort of “beef” with me.

But regardless of her hurt feelings, she decided to move on.

Since then, I’ve seen her occasionally, and she acts like everything is normal, so I just let it go. I figured she just had limited space on the invite list.

So when it came to making her own guest list, she remembered Patricia’s previous snub.

Now, I (F22) am getting married this summer. We’ve always wanted a smaller wedding — literally less than 30 people — so we’re being very selective with the invites. My fiancé and I decided early on that Patricia and her family would not be invited.

It turns out, Patricia had a huge problem with this.

Anyway, we’ve sent out the invites, and word got back to Patricia that she wasn’t invited. She’s been talking to other people, saying she feels sad and “betrayed” about it.

But she doesn’t feel like she should have to invite Patricia, especially after Patricia didn’t deem her important enough to invite.

People are trying to convince us to extend an invitation to her now, but honestly, I don’t want to. If I send an invitation at this point, it might give off the impression that it was out of pity or a last-minute thought. So, WIBTA if I just stand my ground and not invite her?

Wedding guest invites are one surefire way to gauge where you stand in someone else’s life.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks her wedding would be a lot better without Patricia there.

Besides, Patricia has a lot of nerve talking about being snubbed for an invite.

What goes around, comes around.

Feeling entitled to one is not a good enough reason to get a wedding invitation.

Inclusion goes both ways, and Patricia taught her that firsthand.

Patricia’s lesson in all of this is clear: You can’t expect to be prioritized by someone who you’ve neglected.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.