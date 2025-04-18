Customer Approached A Young Shopper Asking For Help, But Then She Got Angry When They Explained That She Made A Mistake

Appearances can be deceiving, especially in a crowded store.

A leisurely day of shopping quickly turned into a headache for one woman.

When she was repeatedly prodded by a fellow shopper, she was forced to explain that she wasn’t an employee there.

But the woman didn’t quite buy it.

Read on for the full story!

She gets mad because I don’t work there I’m from and live in Argentina. Here, we have some Chinese-owned shops that sell a bunch of random stuff, from makeup to kitchen items, usually at cheap prices. I like to go to one close to my house that has two floors and sells some stuff at a pretty good price.

But these shopping trips usually end in confusion.

The thing is, almost every time I go, someone thinks I work there.

She does sort of fit the bill.

Usually, they just apologize, and I can understand the confusion because almost everyone who works in those stores who isn’t Chinese are young adults in their 20s.

They’re required to dress up a little bit, and I’m a 20-something who usually dresses up a little when I go out, even if it’s something casual. But most of the time, I’m using headphones.

But one woman really took her confusion to the extreme.

But the last time it happened, it was ridiculous. It went like this: I was looking at the makeup aisle, listening to music, and minding my own business.

The woman started causing a ruckus.

Then, I heard someone trying to get the attention of someone else, but I didn’t pay too much attention until that woman (in her 40s, so she wasn’t a confused old lady) started to poke my back.

Then the woman becomes irritated.

I turned around, stood up, and looked at her very confused. She tells me, “Oh, finally! I need your help, but you’re listening with those big things and didn’t hear me! You shouldn’t be listening to music while working!”

She tries to explain that she doesn’t work there, but the woman isn’t listening.

I just processed it and told her, “I’m sorry, but I don’t work here, you know?” She just laughed and said, “Why don’t you work here? Please! Just do your job.” “The thing is, I can’t do my job because I don’t work here, and I’ve never worked here.”

Luckily, a real worker came to the rescue.

She looked irritated and was about to answer me when a REAL worker started to speak to her and apologized to me. The woman finally realized that I really didn’t work there but just looked embarrassed. She didn’t apologize or anything.

Let’s hope this confused shopper is a bit more careful asking for help from this point on.

What did Reddit think?

Don’t POKE me.

The nerve to not even apologize is unbelievable.

This commenter has an amusing suggestion.

Sometimes you just have to apologize on their behalf!

In the end, the woman learned to never judge a book by its cover — or a shopper by their outfit.

Or at least, she hopefully did.

