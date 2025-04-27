She Tried To Cancel Her Internet Service, But The Company Claimed They Could Still Provide It At Her New Rural Address. So She Let Them Spin Their Wheels And Find Out For Themselves.

When you live in a very rural area, you don’t always benefit from the options you have in a city.

For example, cable and internet services don’t always extend to rural communities.

In today’s story, one woman who used to live in a city tried to cancel her internet service because she was moving to an area where the internet company didn’t provide service.

The problem was that the internet company seemed to think they did provide service to this rural community.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Won’t cancel my internet unless you’re unable to provide service? Ok… So, when I was living in the city, I had a contract with my internet provider. (Rogers, for my fellow Canadians) After a year in my apartment I decided to move in with my then-boyfriend (now-husband) on a farm. A farm on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere. So I call to cancel my internet.

Canceling service wasn’t as easy as she expected it to be.

Me: I need to cancel, I’m moving- Them: (interrupting me) your service moves with you! You signed a contract for x years and it only ends early if we are unable to provide service! Me: you ARE unable to provide service, I’m moving to a rural area. Them: not possible! We provide service to many rural communities. What’s your new postal code? (I provide it) that’s for townname. We have service in townname.

She decided to play along.

Me: but I’m not living in townname. That’s just my postal address. Im living on a farm OUTSIDE of townname. Them: repeats contract speech, with the additional offer of an absurd buyout fee if I want to cancel my contract early “without cause” cue malicious compliance Me: fine! You know what, I would LOVE hi-speed internet instead of bad satellite internet! When can you come?

The install guy was able to help.

The install guy had to call me three times from the van. Twice because he was lost and a third time because he was stuck in a snow drift. When he finally arrived it took him about 30 seconds to determine that there is obviously no infrastructure for hi-speed internet. I offered him hot coffee for his trouble coming out and he happily cancelled my service free of charge and accepted my equipment return. Cost Rogers a 3-4 hour call out when you count the drive, just to try to keep one impossible contract.

I feel bad for the install guy, and I assume this has probably happened to him before.

At least she was able to cancel her internet service without paying a fee.

