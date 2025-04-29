After An Annoying Policy Change, This Customer Found A Workaround Where He Gets Cash… And Cash Back

We’d all love to get extra money for our inconveniences, but it’s not all that often that we can find legal ways to make that happen.

Well, in this story an intrepid employee does just that.

Let’s see how he makes it rain.

Bank forces me to use his ATM, ok sir. So, in these days in my country most payment of products and services are regularly paid on bank branches with a reference code that is linked to the business account and automatically identifies who is paying. Before Covid, which now seems like a decade ago, people would carry cash, go to the business and pay their product/service there.

Ah yes, the before-times.

But having been forced to do it online, by email or whatsapp due to Covid, they started issuing Payment Instructions to pay at the bank or online. But people being people, they like to use cash and are not very fond of using their electronic bank to make all of these payments. They generally don’t trust the company’s website to pay, due to a high number of card details being stolen and most websites not being very user friendly.

Healthy caution. But what’s the alternative?

So, people now will line up in the bank to make this payments, creating huge lines of old and new customers, and making the old customers complain about it. My bank started to buy ATMs that would also take money to make payments. Before you could see 1 in each branch for 3 of the regular ones. But now, they upgraded to 3 of the new ones, and 3 of the regular ones to keep up with demand. Up to here, that’s fine and was very welcomed.

Sounds like the tides are about to turn on this ATM system.

Now onto the problem. A couple of weeks ago they issued a directive, saying from Oct 15th, no more services payments will be accepted in the branch, but only thru the ATMs that take money. Use that or use the company’s issuing the Payment Instructions website. Or take your money elsewhere. That for me, was a huge problem.

Not everybody can take the money and run.

I receive from 3 to 10 payments of different companies every day (I’m a middleman in my business), and people like to come to me to hire the company’s service and pay me for it, as I am authorized to do. Me being a good customer of this bank, with my account, credit card, house mortgage with them, this was an issue. Taking my money elsewhere was no easy task.

Banks are baddies.

Cue MC… I talked to my accountant and asked if I could deposit this cash into my own account and pay it with my own credit card without getting into trouble with the IRS…

Right! Will this work out?

Surprise, surprise, as I have such authorization as a middleman to receive the company’s money, as long as I spend exactly what I enter in the account, that’s fine.

So now, I go to the bank, deposit into my account and pay with my Credit Card… ahh and yes, now I get 0.7% in cash back for all payments done with my CC… so now, I make an extra hundred every month… on them.

Thank you so much.

Free money, or strings attached?

Let’s see what the comments think.

Someone says, heck yes.

Another poster cautions against a risky attitude.

Another person says, better credit score, that’s a perk!

Someone else suggests, check the rule book, bud.

Here’s another vote for make sure you don’t anger the tax man.

Credit where credit is due for this credit card scheme.

No one feels sorry for the bank, that’s for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.