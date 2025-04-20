An Apartment Rental Company Tried To Rip Him Off, But He Read The Fine Print And Flipped The Script

If there’s one thing property management companies are good at, it’s trying to screw people over and to try to squeeze every last cent out of them.

How I got out of apartment’s lease. “This is actually my friend’s story, but I couldn’t not post it here. My friend had lived in his apartment complex for a few years and his fiancé and him were in the market of buying a house. Well, the time came and an opportunity came and they put an offer on a house. They still had 6 months on their lease and asked the management what their options were.

Management told them, they would have to pay a month’s rent to break the lease. He agreed and assumed it would be on his final statement (the following month). The final statement comes and it’s for the remainder of the lease ($10k +). He told them what he was told and of course “that isn’t their policy so they aren’t sure why he would have been told this and he was on the hook for the remainder of the lease.” He remembered seeing advertisements from his community about a 30 day grace period of backing out a new rental agreement (prior to actually moving in and just securing your spot). He then asked if the unit got rented out before the end of his old lease if he would still be on the hook. They told him once it’s rented out they will release the charges and he will only be on the hook for one month of rent.

He then asked them for an application and applied to rent the exact same unit, waited for the charge to drop from his balance and cancelled his application.”

