Blue Ghost Mission On The Moon Captures A Remarkable Lunar Eclipse, Showing The Earth Blocking Out The Light Of The Sun

The recent lunar eclipse was impressive, and it can be fun to see the reflected light of the moon get blocked out by the Earth. These events are interesting, but they are nothing compared to a solar eclipse when the sun is blocked by the moon. If, however, you were on the moon, this event would be amazing since the Earth would block the sun, leaving you with a spectacular show.

Fortunately, it is possible to see exactly that.

The Blue Ghost equipment that landed on the moon on March 2, 2025, was able to capture the entire event on video and send it back home to Earth for all of us to enjoy. What it sees may be surprising to many.

As the Earth transitions in front of the sun, the video starts becoming very red. This is because most of the blue light gets scattered away as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere so there are only red wavelengths left to reach the moon. After a few minutes, that redness transitions into darkness just like what happens on Earth during a full solar eclipse.

This is undoubtedly an impressive sight, but for Blue Ghost, it was also somewhat dangerous. That’s because the temperature drops from 40°C down to -170°C (104°F to -274°F) in a short period of time.

Fortunately, the equipment survived (for the moment).

Firefly Aerospace is the company that landed Blue Ghost, and on their live update blog they posted the following:

“Captured at our landing site in the Moon’s Mare Crisium around 3:30 am CDT, the photo shows the sun about to emerge from totality behind Earth. This marks the first time in history a commercial company was actively operating on the Moon and able to observe a total solar eclipse where the Earth blocks the sun and casts a shadow on the lunar surface.”

The stunning video (see below) was just one of the many accomplishments that this equipment had. The equipment is now offline, however, because it later recorded a lunar sunset, which left it in a night that lasted 14 days.

During those 14 days, the temperature plummets down to -133°C (-208°F) for an extended period of time. An event that the Blue Ghost could not survive.

This was, however, known ahead of time so the Blue Ghost mission was considered a massive success.

Check out the video of the lunar eclipse, from the moon, here:

This is absolutely remarkable.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.