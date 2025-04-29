Costco Shopper Says She Is Never Buying Kirkland Toilet Paper Again After Finding Dust On Her Window Shade

When you buy a product to clean your house, you expect that it will at the very least help you clean.

But what if it doesn’t do that? “I’m switching to a new toilet paper,” Costco customer and TikToker @purelyvictoria says, sharing her negative experience in the caption of her video.

In the video, she shows her followers her problem live from her bathroom while she cleans up the fallout from her product.

It’s a thick layer of dust on more than one of her window shades and she’s sweeping it off. Victoria says that it’s from Kirkland toilet paper.

“The fact that this happens in one month is ridiculous,” she writes in her video caption.

It’s a dialogue-free video as she’s letting the visual tell the story. She doesn’t explain why she is sure that Kirkland toilet paper from Costco is the culprit.

“SMH” she also wrote with a face palm emoji. It stands for shaking my head and no doubt a lot of her viewers are, too.

Costco does not appear to have responded in the comments, but she didn’t tag the Costco TikTok handle, so maybe they have not seen it.

This is a good reminder to check for dust in the nooks and crannies of your house.

