Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They “Don’t Take Cash”

We’re living in an increasingly cashless society.

Obviously governments all over the world are still very much printing cash and minting coins, but more and more of us just rarely interact with the stuff, instead relying on digital representations of cash that’s theoretically out there somewhere.

That “somewhere,” usually, is a bank. Of all the places in the world you’d expect cash to still be relevant, it would be the place that’s more or less a money store.

And yet we have stories like this one from TikTok user @joyfullysober:

“Can someone explain this to me? I just went into a bank to pay something. And an actual bank, a very well known bank, I went in there to pay something. I walked up to the counter and I said, ‘I’m here to pay.’ And they said, ‘great, with a check?’ And I said, ‘no, cash.’ And they said, ‘we don’t accept cash.'”

“I said, you’re a bank. How do you – how does a bank not accept cash as payment? Did I miss a day? What happened?”

“Do banks not have cash? Like, what’s going on? I don’t know what’s going on, but I would like to pay in cash, but apparently you can’t at banks.”

So what’s going on here?
Some kind fee-squeeze?

2025 04 07 20 49 50 Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They Dont Take Cash

Is it even legal?

2025 04 07 20 50 33 Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They Dont Take Cash

Is it just more restricted?

2025 04 07 20 51 30 Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They Dont Take Cash

Credit Unions do function a little differently.

2025 04 07 20 52 05 Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They Dont Take Cash

Man, if I ever get any money, I’ll definitely look into this.

