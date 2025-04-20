Customer Went To Her Bank To Pay A Bill, But Was Told That They “Don’t Take Cash”

We’re living in an increasingly cashless society.

Obviously governments all over the world are still very much printing cash and minting coins, but more and more of us just rarely interact with the stuff, instead relying on digital representations of cash that’s theoretically out there somewhere.

That “somewhere,” usually, is a bank. Of all the places in the world you’d expect cash to still be relevant, it would be the place that’s more or less a money store.

And yet we have stories like this one from TikTok user @joyfullysober:

“Can someone explain this to me? I just went into a bank to pay something. And an actual bank, a very well known bank, I went in there to pay something. I walked up to the counter and I said, ‘I’m here to pay.’ And they said, ‘great, with a check?’ And I said, ‘no, cash.’ And they said, ‘we don’t accept cash.'”

“I said, you’re a bank. How do you – how does a bank not accept cash as payment? Did I miss a day? What happened?”

“Do banks not have cash? Like, what’s going on? I don’t know what’s going on, but I would like to pay in cash, but apparently you can’t at banks.”

So what’s going on here?

Some kind fee-squeeze?

Is it even legal?

Is it just more restricted?

Credit Unions do function a little differently.

Man, if I ever get any money, I’ll definitely look into this.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!