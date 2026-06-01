They Refused to Update Their Address for 24 Months. The Fed-Up Homeowner’s Ultimate Postal Payback Is Going Viral

Sometimes, moving into a new house means inheriting problems you never expected.

This homeowner thought the previous owners’ mail issues would stop after a few months, but more than two years later, catalogs, packages, and random deliveries are still showing up at her door. After constantly helping the former owners retrieve their misplaced mail, she is finally reaching a breaking point and wondering if enough is enough.

This story is relatable to anyone who has dealt with frustrating neighbors, annoying mail mix-ups, or feeling taken advantage of after trying to be helpful for too long. Read the full story below to see whether the homeowner’s reaction is reasonable or if they’re going too far.

WIBTA for marking previous owners’ mail as return to sender We moved into our house 2.5 years ago, and mail from the previous owners was a problem right away. They had subscribed to some insane catalogs, and I took care to unsubscribe from every single one as they came in. In the past, we’ve texted the old owners and left the packages or mail on our porch for them to pick up, since they only moved 20 minutes away. There have been many instances where we’ve done this, and after the first few times, I asked the old owners to please make sure to notify their loved ones of their new address and/or correctly fill out online shipping forms.

More packages are coming in, more than 2 years since the previous owners left.

Well, this week, I got a new catalog in their name and a package from a company that had been ordered and sent to the wrong address. I am so over calling to unsubscribe from catalogs and reaching out to them to pick up their mail and packages. I don’t think I have a way out of the catalog issue. But WIBTA for marking any other mail or packages as “Return to Sender” going forward?

Honestly, I wouldn’t let this whole issue last more than a month or two, let alone two and a half years. New homeowner should have nipped this in the bud two years ago. Being helpful and offering to help is one thing, but being taken advantage of is a whole other thing. Besides, it’s illegal in most countries to use another person’s address anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

This one takes her side.

Another user chimes in.

Here’s an idea.

Some useful information from this person.

And lastly, people are siding with her.

Not your mail, not your problem.