A Professor Insisted on Starting His Class on Time, so He Entered the Classroom Despite Another Professor Still Doing a Presentation

Schedules are meant to be followed, especially in schools and universities.

In this story, a professor arrived early to teach his class but found another class still going past its allotted time.

Even after waiting and giving signals, the group continued talking well into his scheduled slot.

He eventually decided to enter and start his class, leading to a disagreement with the other professor.

Do you think his actions were justified? Read the story below to find out more.

AITAH for starting my class on time when another group refused to leave the room? I teach at a university. My class meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 PM to 5:45 PM. Usually, the room is empty by 3:30 PM. I arrive early and use that time to get set up. Today, when I arrived around 4:00 PM, another group was still inside giving a presentation. My students and I waited outside. There were still 30 minutes before class started.

This man waited until 4:30 for the other class to finish.

Around 4:20 PM, they were already on their final slide for questions. They kept talking. Around 4:25 PM, my students and I started making eye contact and gesturing toward the room. We wanted to indicate that our class would be starting soon. People in the room noticed. At 4:30 PM, they were still continuing the discussion. There was no sign of wrapping up.

He and his students went inside the room.

I told my students we were going in. It was our scheduled time. When we entered, the professor running the presentation said they needed another 30 minutes. They claimed they had booked the room until 5:00 PM. I told them that should not be possible. I have that room from 4:30 PM to 5:45 PM every Monday and Wednesday. They then said they were only booked until 4:30 PM.

He thinks it’s not their fault that the other class was running long.

Either way, they were already going past their scheduled end time. My view is that if you think a presentation may run long, you should book more time in advance. You could also move the discussion elsewhere once your slot ends. The next class should not be expected to wait. AITA for insisting we start class on time and for taking the room at 4:30 PM?

Starting the class at the scheduled time seems completely reasonable.

It also sounds like he gave them plenty of chances to wrap things up before walking in.

If their discussion needed extra time, that should have been planned ahead instead of cutting into someone else’s class.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

They really don’t have a say, says this one.

Indeed, right?

And finally, here’s a sensible remark.

If you don’t book extra time, don’t expect to borrow someone else’s class period.