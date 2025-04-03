Future In-Laws Bash Wedding Plans And Wine Choice, But This Man Is Wondering If They Just Don’t Like Him

Imagine excitedly sharing wedding plans with your future in-laws over dinner only to later find out that they don’t like your plans and think you’re only trying to show off.

That would probably hurt your feelings, but in today’s story, it does more than that.

It makes one man wonder if he should’ve done things differently.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA: for not drinking the wine my soon-to-be in-laws brought to dinner, or is their annoyance just a symptom of something more Sunday was a big day for me (m23) and my fiance (M26) as we invited his parents, our best men and their wives, over for Sunday lunch to tell them about our planned wedding. I wanted to make it a special occasion, so I cooked a proper Sunday roast with beef for them (I’m vegetarian). Josh’s parents have known we were a couple for some time, and we were hoping that they would be excited about the plans. They have been OK about Josh and me as a couple, but I’ve never been sure that they had really processed him marrying me, so this might be the issue.

Anyway, they all came to church with us in the morning, even though his parents were not churchgoers, and his parents met some of our church family. Then we went home, and I finished cooking lunch. Josh’s dad brought in a bottle of Pinot Gris, and I popped it in the fridge. When I served lunch, I put his bottle on the table along with a couple of bottles of Bin 95. Over lunch and during the afternoon we opened a couple of other bottles of the Penfolds.

After lunch, he commented how everyone had drunk the burgundy, not his wine, and that I hadn’t passed it around. This wasn’t true, as I had had a glass, but it wasn’t the greatest, so I switched to the burgundy. When they left, he asked if there was any Pinot Gris left, and he took the half-empty bottle home with him, saying how much he liked it, even if no one else did.

During the afternoon, we went through with everyone our plans for a wedding in summer, a small church service in Cambridge, a small reception for a few family and friends, and then a masked ball in the evening of the following day. We wanted the marriage to be really low-key but the party to be big and very gay. I have hosted a big gay summer party every year since I was 18 so combining our wedding and the party makes sense.

They seemed OK about the service, but his dad really wasn’t comfortable with a ball the following day, commenting that they would have to stay an extra day in Cambridge and it wouldn’t be their thing. They tried to convince us not to do it and just have the wedding. I made it clear that all of the wedding guests would be our guests and that we had already booked 30 rooms in the hotel for three nights, so all of them could stay and not be worried about hotels or budgets.

Later in the evening, Josh’s phone blew up, with his dad accusing me of trying to belittle him and that I was showing off with my fancy wines, big house and summer ball. Josh had to go back to Exeter for work on Monday morning, so we’ve had no time to process together and he is on back-to-back doubles until tomorrow. In the meantime, I’m stuck here reading his messages with his dad, where he’s being pilloried for all sorts of crap about his relationship with me that isn’t anything to do with the wedding. AMTAH: for not taking into account his dad’s views, or is he just working out his gay anxiety on me before accepting how it is?

