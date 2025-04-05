Gentle Giant Had His Patience Tested By A Rude Customer, But He Didn’t Even Work In The Store. So He Kept His Cool In The Condiment Aisle And Made Her Quiet Down.

OK, many of us who are not height-endowed have needed help getting things off a tall shelf.

But in this story, one customer reached a little too far with the tone of her request.

Let’s see what’s on this shelf…

No, my husband wearing a winter coat and carrying our 6 mo baby is not working here lady My husband is a peaceful giant. He is 6 ft 5 and can look quite imposing even though he really is a teddy bear. Never stressed or aggressive, never overreacting or raising his voice, just a peaceful giant.

It was an ordinary grocery shopping trip.

So here we are, at the grocery shop, with our 6 mo baby shopping for food and whatnot. It is winter in Canada (so, you know, cold) and we are both wearing our coats. The kid is fussy and nothing really calms him except when we carry him in our arms.

Another shopper is clearly confused.

It is my turn and my husband is going back and forth gathering what we need and bringing the items to our cart when the banshee-from-below (BFB from now on) got in his face (figure of speech, she was like 5 ft 2) and started yelling at him.

BFB: ARE YOU DONE? You’ve been helping her FOREVER and I NEED HELP! NOW! Husband: (with his smooth everything-is-good kind of tone) I’m so sorry (we’re Canadians), but I’m afraid I do not work here… BFB: BALONEY! I just saw you help HER shopping. NOW, you help ME! AND YOU DO NOT TALK BACK TO ME!

Yikes, sounds like this customer was NOT always right.

Husband: But… BFB: STOP! Don’t talk to me unless it is to thank me. Are we clear? My husband sees me boiling and about to interfere but makes a sign that says he is going to deal with it. He then calmly looks at her with a smile.

Wow, this guy is quite the prankster!

BFB: (smugly) GOOD! Now, help me grab the last (item I don’t remember, probably some kind of condiment) on this high shelf. WHY IN HECK you people always put the stuff I need so high is BEYOND me. Now, chop-chop! My husband grabs the item, but instead of giving it to her, he keeps it just a tiny bit out of her reach. He looks at it and then at me. Husband: (grinning) Honey, do we need (condiment)?

Crisis averted… at least for one party in this story.

Me: (catching on) Well, as a matter of fact, yes! We do! BFB: WHAT?! HOW DARE YOU GIVE HER MY STUFF! IT’S MY STUFF! GIVE IT TO ME!!! Super slowly, my husband gets closer to the lady. He is so imposing that she calms down immediately. With the biggest of smiles and the most polite voice ever, he says to her: Husband: Again, I do not work here… but thank you for showing me (condiment). We were about to forget it.

And they went on their merry way.

And with that, he puts the item in our cart, grabs the baby and together, we left. In the background, the lady howling some profanities. All three of us smiling. I love my husband.

This cranky customer could not be convinced a random dad wasn’t in the store to serve her.

Let’s go shopping for some comments on Reddit.

Someone asks, who you callin’ a liar?

Another giant weighs in with the perks of being a tallflower.

Here’s someone throwing some cultural shade.

Another user thinks this big guy could’ve gone bigger.

One person points out that the condiment has been redacted.

When you’re this short AND short-tempered, bring your own step stool to the store.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.